Malkajgiri MLA’s phone number spoofed

Hyderabad: Unknown persons allegedly spoofed the mobile phone number of the newly elected Malkajgiri MLA, Marri Rajashekar Reddy, and resorted to threatening several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders over the phone.

BRS Neredmet Corporator K.Meena’s husband, Upender Reddy, also a BRS leader has filed a complaint with the local police. The cops have booked a case for impersonation and threatening against unidentified persons and have launched an investigation. Based on call data records, the callers will be identified and nabbed, the police said.

The targets of these threats extended beyond Neredmet to include corporators in Alwal, Gautham Nagar, and a former corporator of Malkajgiri assembly constituency.

Marri Rajasekhar Reddy also complained to Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan about this matter. He requested the top cop to take action against those involved.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders alleged that the opposition was not able to digest the victory of Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and are resorting to such actions.

BRS candidate Marri Rajasekhar Reddy won from Malkajgiri constituency in the recently held assembly elections against Congress candidate Mynampally Hanumanth Rao.

Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted on the caller ID display to disguise their identity. Scammers often use neighbor spoofing so it appears that an incoming call is coming from a local number, or spoof a number from a company or a government agency that you may already know and trust.