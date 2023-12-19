Mamatha powers Hyderabad to 4-wicket victory over Tripura in BCCI Women’s U-23 T20 Trophy

Chasing the target, Hyderabad lost two quick wickets for 9 runs in the second over. Opener Pranavi Chandra hit a 17-ball 22 to provide the impetus while Mamatha took her side home with a 50-ball unbeaten knock in 18.1 overs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:12 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Mamatha

Hyderabad: Wicketkeeper-batter Mamatha scored an unbeaten 55 to guide Hyderabad to a four-wicket victory over Tripura in the BCCI Women’s Under-23 T20 Trophy at 22Yards, Salt Lake in Kolkata, on Tuesday.

Batting first, Hyderabad restricted Tripura to 113/4 in 20 overs. Puja Das (32) and Puja Parul (31) contributed with unbeaten knocks. For Hyderabad, Yashasri scalped two wickets while Vanka Pooja and Ishitha Koduri took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Tripura 113/4 in 20 overs (Puja Das 32; Yashasri 2/17) lost to Hyderabad 114/6 in 18.1 overs (Mamatha 55 no; Ambesha Das 3/16).