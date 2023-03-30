Man absconding for 10 years arrested by Telangana CID

A suspect who was allegedly involved in cheating cases and was absconding for last 10 years was arrested by a special team of Telangana CID

Hyderabad: A suspect who was allegedly involved in cheating cases and was absconding for last 10 years was arrested by a special team of Telangana Crime Investigation Department on Wednesday.

Valpapuram Chinnaiah (45), who founded the LLBCM Trust in Nellore district of AP, allegedly lured the gullible people with the help of Church pastors in two Telugu States and duped them.

“The gang had introduced a scheme wherein a member who pays Rs. 10,500 and took membership of the Trust would be given Rs.2,500 as monthly pension. Several people joined by paying the amount and after collecting around Rs. 6 crore from the public he went absconding,” said ADG CID, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat.

On specific information, special team arrested him on Wednesday.

