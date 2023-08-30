Man-animal conflict to the fore in Medak

The man-animal conflict appears to be getting intense in the erstwhile Medak district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Cow killed by a Leopard at Mangampet village in Jinnaram Mandal of Sangareddy district

Sangareddy: The man-animal conflict appears to be getting intense in the erstwhile Medak district.

During the last one week, leopards ventured out of the forest thrice and killed two cows and were spotted chasing a domestic dog.

Four days after a leopard killed a calf at Puligutta Thanda in Masaipet mandal, another leopard killed a cow at Mangampet village in Jinnaram mandal of Sangareddy district on Tuesday night. On August 26, a leopard, which strayed out of the forest area, killed a calf belonging to farmer Maloth Krishna at Puligutta Thanda in Masaipet. A couple of days later, the leopard was spotted chasing a domestic dog a few kilometres away in Chegunta mandal. Though one of the farmers working in the field saw the leopard, he managed to escape by hiding in the paddy field. On Tuesday night, about 50 km from Puligutta Thanda, another such attack was reported.

Farmers in these villagers were living in fear. Vice-Sarpanch of Managampet, Nagaraju, urged Forest officials to catch the leopards and release them deep in the forest area so that farmers and shepherds could move in the area without fear. Meanwhile, Forest officials have asked farmers not go alone into the fields and advised them to carry a stick along with them. They also asked the farmers not to venture out of their houses in the night in villages where the leopard was spotted moving.