Man arrested for selling Alprazolam in Hyderabad

Sukka Narsimha Goud purchased the Alprazolam from some persons in Delhi at a price of Rs. 2.40 lakh and sold it for Rs. 3.50 lakh a kilogram.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: One of the suspects was arrested by the Telangana State Anti –Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) for selling Alprazolam on Monday, Sukka Narsimha Goud, had allegedly amassed huge properties and invested in chit fund businesses. The police during enquiry found he had property valued around Rs. 20 crore.

The police investigations revealed that Narsimha Goud had purchased three storied building at Gachibowli, three plots at Gachibowli, 19 acres of agriculture land at different places and also invested in different business. The police are now trying to find out if he had availed the government benefits extended to farmers by showing the agriculture land.

“Narsimha Goud purchased the Alprazolam from some persons in Delhi at a price of Rs. 2.40 lakh and sold it for Rs. 3.50 lakh a kilogram. He sold 30 to 40 kg of the drug to customers every month and earned anywhere between Rs.30 and Rs.35 lakhs,” said TSNAB Director, Sandeep Shandilya.

The police will be writing to the central agencies to enquire into the financial activities of Narsimha Goud.

Meanwhile, the police had arrested one more suspect, an excise constable Ramesh from Kamareddy, and remanded him. He was in touch with Narsimha Goud and others caught by the TSNAB.

A team is in Andhra Pradesh to oversee the forfeiture of the company owned by Kiran Kumar, where Alprazolam was also manufactured. The police are trying to trace and arrested few others who belong to the Kiran Kumar drug network.