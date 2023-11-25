Man arrested with 450 kg ganja in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:23 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police arrested a man who was transporting ganja consignment to Maharashtra on Saturday. The police seized 450 kilograms of the contraband from him.

The arrested person Muneer (38), a truck driver from Uttar Pradesh at the instance of a Delhi based ganja peddler procured the contraband from two different persons in Malkangiri in Odisha and Rajahmundry in A.P and was transporting to Maharashtra in his truck when he was caught at Medipally.

“Muneer had created a special compartment in the truck to conceal the ganja. On specific information the truck was checked and the consignment seized,” said Rachakonda police.

A case is registered at the Medipally police station.