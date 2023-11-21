Man booked for illegal transportation of IMFL in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Representational Image

Mancherial: A person was booked for allegedly illegal transporting 70 bottles of Indian Made Foreign liquor during a vehicle check carried out in Bellampalli on Tuesday. The value of the alcohol is assessed to be Rs 6,300.

Bellampalli Inspector Bansilal said that a case was registered against Pudari Ramesh from Saligaon village in Kannepalli for carrying the bottles of the IMFL. He cautioned that stringent action would be taken against those who indulge in illegal sale and transportation of the liquor. He said that the PD Act would be invoked against the habitual offenders.

Meanwhile, Srinivas from Bangariguda was booked on the charges of transporting 25 bottles of IMFL at Vinayak Chowk in Adilabad. The cost of the liquor was computed to be Rs 2,000, CCS Inspector D Sai Nath said.