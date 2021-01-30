Man booked for rape, cheating in Hyderabad

The 23-year-old woman from Yousufguda became friends with the suspect Aslam Khan (24), of Tara Nagar in Chandanagar, on Facebook two years ago.

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: A woman approached the Jubilee Hills police late on Thursday saying a person had cheated and raped her after promising to marry her.

The 23-year-old woman from Yousufguda became friends with the suspect Aslam Khan (24), of Tara Nagar in Chandanagar, on Facebook two years ago. According to the police, they started chatting on Facebook and eventually Aslam proposed to her and the victim accepted. Since then, they had met on several occasions.

“He promised to marry her and raped her several times in hotel rooms. He also captured the act in his mobile phone, after which he started avoiding her,” police said. However, when he learnt her parents were looking for suitable matches for her, he started harassing her using her private pictures and videos which he had captured earlier.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, a case of rape and cheating was booked and efforts are on to nab Aslam.

