Man decks up his beard to resemble a Christmas tree; breaks Guinness world records

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Hyderabad: This year, holiday cheer isn’t just coming from Santa’s enchanted white beard. By transforming his beard into a Christmas tree, Joel Strasser of Kuna, Idaho, in the United States, is not only decking the halls but also his face.

In order to set the record for the most ornaments in a beard, the serial record breaker adorned his beard with an astonishing 710 wearable, multicoloured holiday ornaments.

The latest tacky holiday season trend, following the ugly Christmas sweater, is beard ornaments. The festive clip-on facial hair decorations, also referred to as “beardaments”, are colourful jingling balls for cheering up bristly faces.

Joel initially set the record in 2019 with 302 ornaments, followed by 542 ornaments in 2020, and 686 ornaments in 2021.

It’s not as simple as it seems to decorate his beard. In reality, Joel claims that the process is labourious and requires a lot of patience. It took him almost an hour to remove all 710 of the ornaments after attaching them on his beard, which took over 2.5 hours, admits Joel.

