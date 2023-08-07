Youngster in serious condition after suicide bid in Mahabubabad

The victim, identified as Karsaboina Kartheek, had been in a long-term relationship with a woman. Kartheek's refusal to marry her due to her Dalit background had reportedly strained the relationship.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:47 AM, Mon - 7 August 23

Warangal: A youngster from Gudur village in Mahabubabad district is in a serious condition after an alleged suicide attempt on Sunday. The incident followed a protest staged by his lover outside his house.

The woman staged a sit-in protest in front of Kartheek’s house on Sunday, which she called off after village elders intervened to mediate and find an amicable resolution. However, Kartheek allegedly consumed a significant number of tablets at Narsampet town in Warangal district on Sunday night. He was found unconscious and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Warangal.

Narsampet ACP Tirumal said Kartheek was given first-aid at the local government hospital before shifting him to Warangal.