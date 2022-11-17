Man drowns in tank in Sangareddy district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Sangareddy: A man, who went swimming, drowned in the Udam Cheruvu at Koulampet village of Kandi Mandal in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Dappu Praveen Kumar, 22, according to Sangareddy Police, along with his friend MD Shabbir of Koulampet village were washing Shabbir’s DCM vehicle on the edge of the tank on Wednesday afternoon.

In a playful mood, Praveen jumped into the tank and swam a bit deeper. However, he could not swim back. The body was retrieved from the water on Thursday. A case was registered.