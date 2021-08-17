Man duped of Rs 17 lakh by cyber fraudsters

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: A businessman was duped of Rs.17 lakh by fraudsters who conned him after convincing him that he had won a car in a lucky draw.

The man, MA Mujahid Khan of Golconda, received a phone call a month ago from a woman who claimed she was calling from a company and informed that he had won a Mahindra XUV car in a lucky draw. The caller sought to know if Khan wanted money worth the car price or the vehicle.

“Mujahid said that he wanted the amount worth the car. The fraudsters on pretext of transferring the amount to the beneficiary collected Rs 17 lakh in all over a period of one month from the victim,” Hyderabad Cybercrime officials said, adding that Khan, after realizing he was duped, approached the police, who have booked a case and are investigating.