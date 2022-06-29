Man ends life at Secunderabad over property disputes

29 June 22

Hyderabad: A businessman died by suicide at his house at Gopalapuram in Secunderabad early on Wednesday.

The man Srinivas lived along with his family at Gopalapuram and there were property disputes reportedly going on within the family for the past few months. Early on Wednesday, Srinivas shot a selfie video where he alleged his mother and other family members were not giving him a share in the property and hence he had decided to end his life.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to mortuary. A case is booked.