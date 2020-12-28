Man ends life in Hyderabad; blames SI

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: A vegetable vendor from Chatrinaka hanged himself to death allegedly due to “harassment” by the sub inspector of Shahalibanda police station early on Sunday.

D Mohan alias Balu, a resident of Uppuguda in Chatrinaka, was friendly with a girl staying in Shahalibanda for few years. However, some differences cropped up between them and the girl started avoiding him. But Mohan continued to stalk her following which she lodged a complaint with the Shahalibanda police station.

“Early on Sunday, Mohan hanged himself at his house in Chatrinaka when the family members were away. They told us that he was depressed over his failed affair and might have ended his life over it,” said Mohd Majid, ACP Falaknuma.

In a note purportedly written by him, Mohan accused the relatives of the girl and the sub inspector of the Shahalibanda police station of being responsible for his death. He apologised to his family members for ending his life.

It is learnt the police had called Mohan to the police station to inquire into the case and asked him not to harass the girl anymore.

The police registered a case and took up investigation. Following the allegations against the SI, the officials ordered an inquiry into the case.

