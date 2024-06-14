Man found dead in granite quarry under suspicious circumstances in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 02:19 PM

Jagtial: A 65 year-old man, Nelaboya Parsaiah was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a granite quarry located in the outskirts of Balvanthapur of Malyal mandal on Friday.

According to police, Parsaiah, who went outside from the home on Thursday night, did not return. He was found dead in the granite quarry on Friday. Family members expressed doubts over the death of Parsaiah since there were injuries on the body.

Knowing about the incident, SI Abdul Raheem visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case.