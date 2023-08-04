Man found dead in Yadadri-Bhongir

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 AM, Fri - 4 August 23

Representational Image

Yadadri-Bhongir: An agent for agricultural workers, Vanarasi Lingaiah, was found murdered on the outskirts of Bogaram Nidanapally of Ramannapet mandal in the district on Friday morning.

Unidentified persons killed him by hitting on his head with a rock while he was travelling on his two-wheeler. Lingaiah, a residenr of Januna Nagar in Suryapet, used to arrange agricultural workers in Ramannapet area by acting as a mediator between the farmers and workers. He collected the wages of workers from some farmers and was returning to his house at Ramannapet on Thursday late evening.

The police were suspecting that Lingaiah might have been killed by unidentified persons to steal money from him.