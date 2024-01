Man found dead on railway tracks near Gajwel

28 January 2024

Siddipet: A migrant worker from Jharkhand was found dead on the railway tracks at Bangla Venkatapur in Gajwel Mandal on Sunday. He was Raj Kumar Barik (24). However, the police could not ascertain immediately whether it was a case of suicide or accident. The body has been shifted to Government Hospital Gajwel for postmortem. The Railway Police have registered a case.