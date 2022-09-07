| Man Gets Hot Oil Treatment After Wife Finds Out About Extramarital Affair In Jiyaguda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:19 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

Hyderabad: An extramarital affair landed a 50-year-old man in burning trouble after his wife found out about the affair, and during an argument, splashed bubbling hot oil on him at Jiyaguda on Tuesday.

The couple, Giridhar Lal alias Ramesh, and Renuka, 40, both natives of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, had moved to the city three years ago and were staying in a rented house at Jiyaguda in Kulsumpura.

Police said Giridhar Lal was moving intimately with a woman from the same neighbourhood and allegedly neglected his wife and children. He was spending most of the time with the other woman and even stayed in her house.

Renuka picked up an argument over this, and in her rage, scooped oil that was being heated on the stove and threw it at Giridhar Lal.

The man suffered serious burn injuries and was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital, where he is under observation, police said.