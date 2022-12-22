Man held for cheating woman in Hyderabad

The BJP leader had promised one Geetha Murthy on getting her a MLA ticket to contest in elections.
Hyderabad: The Market police arrested a man on charges of cheating a woman with a promise of MLA ticket here on Wednesday.
Police said the suspect Surabhi Srinivas Rao, a BJP leader had promised one Geetha Murthy, also a leader from the same party, on getting her allotted a ticket to contest in elections, using his contacts with party leaders.
He allegedly collected money from the complainant at a hotel in Secunderabad area. However, neither could he get the ticket for her nor return the money.
Based on a complaint, the Market police booked a case and arrested Srinivas Rao.