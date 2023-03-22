Man held for duping unemployed youth in Asifabad

The man cheated over 20 job aspirants from Kumram Bheem Asifabad and other districts after promising jobs and collecting money from them

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A man, Orsu Nagaraju, was arrested on charges of duping unemployed youth under the guise of providing jobs in Mission Bhagiratha.

Koutala Inspector Sadiq Pasha and Sirpur (T) Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said Nagaraju, a mandal-level coordinator of Mission Bhagiratha and a farmer hailing from Parvedulu village of Nalgonda, was detained at his village, following a case registered against him based on a complaint received from a victim. He had cheated over 20 job aspirants from Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Medchal, Medak and Kamareddy districts after promising jobs and collecting money from them.

Nagaraju, who collected money from aspirants through PhonePe and GPay, had gathered numbers of aspirants from the internet and lured them with placements after calling them. He was arrested after a victim from Sirpur (T) mandal approached the police.

