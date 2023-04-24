Man held with counterfeit currency in Asifabad

Fake currency notes with a face value of Rs.21.30 lakh were seized from him. One more accused person is absconding

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A person was arrested by the Task Force on charges of circulating counterfeit currency in Wankidi mandal centre on Monday. Fake currency notes with a face value of Rs.21.30 lakh were seized from him. One more accused person is absconding.

Task Force Inspector D Sudhakar said Hivre Thirupathi, a driver from Shivakeshavnagar colony in Asifabad town, was detained while trying to circulate the fake notes by luring rural folks promising huge returns if they distributed the notes.

The identity of the second accused is yet to be established. A search was on to nab him. It was learnt that he was from Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

Also Read Mancherial, Asifabad districts to get another National Highway soon