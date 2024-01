Man killed in hit and run incident in Siddipet

The police later identified the man as Babu (38) of Chinna Kodur. A case was registered and the body was shifted to the Government Hospital in Siddipet.

By Sandeep Erukala Published Date - 12:26 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Representational Image.

Siddipet: A man was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him while he was walking near the Regulapally Crossroad on the Rajiv Rahdhari in Bejjanki Mandal in the early hours of Wednesday.

The police later identified the man as Babu (38) of Chinna Kodur. A case was registered and the body was shifted to the Government Hospital in Siddipet.