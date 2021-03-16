Man killed in road accident in Hyderabad

The victim was identified as S Sharath Chandra (26), a private employee from Pocharam in Ghatkesar who was proceeding towards Sainikpuri on his motorcycle

By | Published: 11:31 pm 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: A motorist died on the spot after a car ran over him at Rampally in Keesara here on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was identified as S Sharath Chandra (26), a private employee from Pocharam in Ghatkesar who was proceeding towards Sainikpuri on his motorcycle, when the mishap occurred. Police said an auto trolley came out on the road suddenly and without any indication leading to the accident.

“Chandra lost control of the bike and fell on the road. At that time, a car from Rampally cross-road towards Ghatkesar ran over Sharath. He suffered injuries and died on the spot,” police said.

Based on a complaint from Sharath’s father, the Keesara police booked a case and have taken up investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .