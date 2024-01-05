Engineering student dies by suicide in Hyderabad

The 27-year-old who was studying mechanical engineering second year at a private college in Narapally was allegedly addicted to psychotropic substance and received treatment at a rehabilitation centre for some time.

Hyderabad: An engineering student, who was under treatment and rehabilitation for addiction to substance abuse died by suicide, allegedly by falling in front of a running goods train on the railway tracks between Bibinagar and Sanathnagar at Ghatkesar on Friday afternoon.

Police said, as he showed symptoms of recovery, his parents joined him in the engineering college. He stayed in the college hostel on the same campus. For the past some days, he was visibly upset and had been telling his family and friends that he was getting negative thoughts and wanted to end his life.

The Government Railway Police are investigating.