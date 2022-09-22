Man kills wife by slitting her throat in Mahabubabad

02:03 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Mahabubabad: In a shocking incident, a woman’s throat was slit, allegedly by her husband, at Advocates’ Colony in the town on Thursday.

She died on the spot after he attacked her with a sharp knife.

The woman was identified as Kalpana (25), who worked as domestic help, while her husband was identified as Bhaskar, who was working in a mutton shop. They had three daughters.

Police said he attacked her while she was returning home after work. He was reportedly suspecting her fidelity.

Police shifted the body to the local government area hospital and are investigating. Efforts are on to nab Bhaskar who went absconding.