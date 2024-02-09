Nirmal: Youngster who stabbed girl to death for rejecting proposal arrested

The police seized a sickle and a motorcycle from him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 08:06 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: A youngster, who stabbed a girl to death and injured her sister-in-law and son after the girl rejected his proposal was arrested in Khanapur town on Friday. A sickle and a motorcycle were seized from him.

Khanapur Inspector D Mohan and Sub-Inspector Limbadri said that Jukindi Srikanth from Ambedkar Nagar in the town was apprehended for stabbing to death Chetpalli Alekhya (23) of the same locality in full public view and attacking her sister-in-law Jayasheela and her three-year old son Riyansh on Thursday.

Also Read Nirmal: Girl stabbed to death by youngster for rejecting marriage proposal

On being interrogated, Srikanth admitted to murdering the girl because she had refused his marriage proposal. He confessed that he had stalked her and attacked the trio with a sickle while they were returning from a tailor.

While Alekhya died on the spot, Jayasheela and Riyansh sustained minor injuries. Jayasheela and her son were shifted to hospital where they were recovering.