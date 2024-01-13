| Man Slits Throat Of Neighbour Over Rs 200 In Korutla

Man slits throat of neighbour over Rs.200 in Korutla

According to the police, Mohammad Ghouse and Shah Rukh were neighbours in Gangapet locality of Korutla town. Both were daily wage labourers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 January 2024, 10:15 AM

Representational Image

Jagtial: In a shocking incident, a man slit the throat of his neighbour with a blade after the latter refused to give him Rs.200 to buy booze in Korutla town on Friday night.

According to the police, Mohammad Ghouse and Shah Rukh were neighbours in Gangapet locality of Korutla town. Both were daily wage labourers.

On Friday, Shah Rukh asked Ghouse for Rs 200 for liquor consumption. The accused entered an argument with the victim as the latter refused the money.

Enraged over the incident, Shah Rukh attacked Ghouse with a blade and slit his throat. Local people thrashed the accused and shifted Ghouse to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.