Korutla police busts ganja circulation gang

Korutla police busted a ganja circulation gang and arrested three of its members. 13 kg wet ganja, two motorcycles and two mobile phones were recovered from them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:53 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Jagtial SP A Bhaskar examining ganja recovered from paddlers in Jagtial on Friday

Jagtial: Korutla police busted a ganja circulation gang and arrested three of its members. 13 kg wet ganja, two motorcycles and two mobile phones were recovered from them.

Producing the gang members before the media in Jagtial on Friday, Superintendent of Police, A Bhaskar explained the modus operandi of the gang.

Anish Khan from Gulustan, Firoz Khan from Ankarnagar, and Firoz Khan from Thugaon Pimpri, Chandurbazar of Amaravati district of Maharashtra were arrested.

While conducting vehicle checking in the outskirts of Korutla on Thursday evening, police found three persons moving under suspicious circumstances on two bikes. After noticing the police, they tried to escape from the spot, but cops detained them.

Cops found wet ganja in three bags being carried by them. On questioning, they revealed that they had purchased ganja from an unknown person in the border of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha states and will make money by selling it at higher price in Amravati district.

SP appreciated the police who played a vital role in the arrest of the ganja paddlers.

On the other hand, three chain snatchers, who were arrested in Metpalli on Thursday evening, were also produced before the media in the same press conference.

Prakash from Shirpur, Bangarumala Thasil, Unnao district, Daroga from Mallapurva, Biligram Thasil, Hardoi district and Abhishek Rajput from Shivalamuru, Biligram, Hardoi of Uttar Pradesh were arrested. A minor boy is absconding.

Migrated to Venkatapur of Korulta mandal one year ago, they lead life by selling ice creams. In order to earn money easily, they started chain snatching. They used to target lonely women and flew with gold ornaments by spraying pepper spray, SP informed.