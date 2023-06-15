| Man Son Killed As Tractor Mows Down Bike In Mancherial

Man, son killed as tractor mows down bike in Mancherial

A man and his son tragically died after a tractor collided with their motorbike near the SCCL Chief General Manager office in Srirampur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:54 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Mancherial: A man and his son were killed when a tractor mowed down their motorbike near SCCL Chief General Manager office in Srirampur on Thursday.

Condition of his wife, who was a pillion rider, is learnt to be critical.

Srirampur Sub-Inspector Rajesh said that while Darshanala Ramesh (45) of Shankarpalli village succumbed to injuries while being treated at a hospital in Mancherial, his son Surya Teja (12) died on the spot.

Ramesh’s wife too received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Mancherial.