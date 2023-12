Man stabbed in Balanagar

The man was immediately shifted to hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:32 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man, who was returning after casting his vote, was stabbed by a youth at Narsapur ‘x’ road in Balanagar on Thursday evening.

Police said the victim Venkatram Reddy, was allegedly attacked by Arjun, who bore a grudge for intervening in his personal matter. Venkatram Reddy was immediately shifted to hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Balanagar police are investigating.