Man stabbed over financial issues in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:22 AM, Sun - 7 January 24

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by a group of persons reportedly over financial issues at Kalapather on Saturday night.

Syed Afroz (36), a resident of Nawab Sahab Kunta, was called by three people to discuss an issue pertaining to Rs. 1.5 lakh near Tadbund cross roads where he was attacked and stabbed. The man sustained injuries and was pronounced dead. The Kalapather police registered a case and are investigating.