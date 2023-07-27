Man washed away in Munneru in Khammam

Published Date - 11:28 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Khammam: A man was washed away in overflowing river Munneru while another one was rescued by the locals at Naidupet, which was inundated by the flood water, in Khammam city on Thursday.

It was said that Jalli Ram Babu and P Sathish were washed away as the flood flow suddenly increased when they were going on to the terrace after shifting their household goods to the upper floor. Ram Babu was able to grab a tree and managed to hold on to it while Sathish was washed away in the flood water.

The locals rescued Ram Babu by making a long rope with sarees. A search was on for Sathish.