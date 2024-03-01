Man who fired at in-laws arrested in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 06:50 PM

Mancherial: A man was arrested on charges of firing at his in-laws, following family disputes at Saligama village in Kannepalli mandal on Wednesday. According to Bellampalli ACP Ravi Kumar, a pistol, six live rounds, a mobile phone and a motorbike were seized from ther accused, Gomasa Narender.

Ravi Kumar said Narender was apprehended while moving suspiciously in Karimnagar. Narender was booked for attempting to murder his in-laws Goleti Shankar and Laxmi by opening two rounds of fire. A worker in a paper manufacturing unit in Karimnagar, he was married to Baby, daughter of Shankar and Laxmi in 2016. Another accused person Mahesh was still at large.

Narender reportedly confessed to trying to kill his in-laws with the help of Mahesh for denying additional dowry. He admitted to nursing a grudge against the couple when he was thrashed by locals for demanding dowry last year. He admitted that he procured the pistol paying Rs.80,000 through his colleague Ravinder of Bihar six months ago.