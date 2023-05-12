Mancherial Collector inspects TSPSC Group I prelims venues

Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to conduct the TSPSC Group I preliminary examination slated for June 11

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

Collector Santosh inspects a venue of preliminary examination of Group I service in Mancherial on Friday

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to conduct the TSPSC Group I preliminary examination slated for June 11 in a peaceful atmosphere.

He inspected venues of the examination in different parts of the district centre on Friday.

Stating that 30 centres were set up in the district, Santosh asked officials to take steps to ensure drinking water in view of the scorching heat wave conditions and to avoid inconvenience to the candidates.

He asked officials of the health department to keep medicines available at the venues to handle medical emergencies.