Mancherial doctor gets Vaidya Rathna-2022 award

The hospital is a known destination in north Telangana for knee replacement, joint replacement, spine surgery, arthroscopic surgery and so on

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Mancherial: Dr Yeggana Srinivas, a renowned orthopedic surgeon working with the AIMS Hospital here has been conferred with the Vaidya Rathna award-2022 for his contributions to the field of orthopedics.

He received the award and a certificate of appreciation at an event held in Hyderabad on Friday. The award was constituted by Hadhyas Media and JMG Communications of Hyderabad.

Led by Srinivas, AIMS successfully performed 450 knee replacements and 50 hip replacements, and handled 5,000 trauma or fracture cases. The hospital is a known destination in north Telangana for knee replacement, joint replacement, spine surgery, arthroscopic surgery and so on.