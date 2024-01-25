Mancherial: Gudem temple registers influx of devotees

Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam of Gudem in Dandepalli mandal registered an influx of devotees in view of auspicious Pushya month on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 05:50 PM

File photo

Executive Officer of the shrine Srinivas, in a statement, said that about 10,000 devotees belonging not to only several parts of the district, but neighboring Jagtial, Peddapalli and Nirmal districts thronged the temple and offered special prayers. The devotees earlier had a holy dip in Godavari river and then visited the abode of Satyanarayana Swamy by forming queue lines.

On behalf of the management of the temple, 600 devotees were fed. Drinking water sources and parking lots were created for the convenience of the visitors. Meanwhile, 172 pairs performed Sri Satyanarayana Swamy vratam as a token of gratitude for their well-being and fulfilling their wishes.