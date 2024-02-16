| Celestial Wedding Of Gudem Temple Deities To Be Held From Feb 18 To 21

16 February 2024

Mancherial: Elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of celestial wedding of Lord Satyanarayana Swamy with goddess Rama Devi on the premises of the ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam (SSSD) at Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal from February 18 to 25.

In a press statement, SSSD executive officer S Srinivas said arrangements were in place to organise the celestial wedding of the deities. He stated that the main event, the wedding, would be celebrated on February 21. Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha and Mancherial MLA K Premsagar Rao would be the chief guests.

The Ratotsavam would be celebrated on January 25, marking the conclusion of the ceremonies. Efforts were made to feed 2,000 devotees. Several parts of the shrine were illuminated while temporary toilets, a medical camp, drinking water, sanitation and other basic amenities were being created for the devotees.