Mancherial hairdresser seeks financial aid

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Mancherial: Vemulawada Shankar, a hairdresser, who suffered a paralytic stroke has sought financial help from philanthropists to enable him to get treated. He collapsed on December and was rushed to MGM hospital in Warangal. Though being treated he is still unable to speak and identify the family members, his wife Vijaya said.

With the treatment expected to cost around Rs 5 lakh, the family members are worried as they are very poor. Some kindhearted persons had mobilized some Rs 30,000 for the family after the family saga was shared on social media.

The family is also struggling to pay the fee for their daughter Tejaswini, who is in third year of B.Tech in Vagdevi College of Engineering in Warangal. Their son Kranthi is a final year student of diploma in mining course. Interested people can donate money on any payment apps on 93983 16553.