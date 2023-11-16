Mancherial: Hymn rendered by 111 singers enters Telugu Book of Records

The singers, including male and female singers from several parts of the town, gathered at a venue created near a temple in Hi-Tech City Colony

Organiser Rohini and her husband display the certificate of the feat in Mancherial on Wednesday

Mancherial: A feat of rendering a hymn, ‘Hari Sundar Nand Mukunda’, by 111 singers for 11 times entered in the Telugu Book of Records (TBR) at a programme held here on Wednesday evening.

The singers, including male and female singers from several parts of the town, gathered at a venue created near a temple in Hi-Tech City Colony. They all together rendered the popular hymn, hailing lord Krishna. Their feat was etched on the TBR. The event was organised by Rohini Bavana of the town.

The publication’s Mancherial district coordinator Kasam Santosh said that the attempt was entered in the TBR. He congratulated the participants and organiser.

Velugu foundation president Madupu, Ramprakash, Hi-Tech City Colony residents’ welfare association president Ch Hanumanth Rao and secretary Chandramouli and many others were present.