Mancherial MLA lays found stone for developmental projects worth Rs 67 Cr

The legislator opined that people living in Rangapet would be easily able to reach the town in monsoon with the advent of a bridge to be constructed across Rallavagu stream spending Rs 13.5 crore.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 10 March 2024, 05:44 PM

Mancherial: MLA K Premsagar Rao laid foundation stone for various developmental projects worth Rs 67.67 crore here on Sunday. The projects included a drinking water scheme, a high-level bridge and CC roads and side drainage system to be taken up in different parts of the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said that the population of Mancherial town was going up drastically day by day. The town was seeing migration from several parts of neighboring districts and Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh as well. He stated efforts were being made to improve road and bridge infrastructure, considering needs of future generations and expansion of the town.

He stated that residents of Saikunta would find a relief with help of the drinking stream to be created at an estimated cost of Rs 48.50 crore. Internal roads and side drains were going to be built costing Rs 5.67 crore.

Municipal Chairperson Dr Ravula Uppalaiah, Vice-Chairperson Salla Mahesh, municipal commissioner Alle Maruthi Prasad, Public Health Deputy Engineer Srinivas, councilors and local leaders of the Congress were present.