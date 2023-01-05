Mancherial: Nennal KGBV officer suspended for dereliction of duties

Published Date - 05:19 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

A special officer working with the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Nennal mandal centre was suspended for dereliction of duties

Mancherial: A special officer working with the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Nennal mandal centre was suspended for dereliction of duties. An order to this effect was issued by DEO S Venkateshwarlu on Thursday.

As per the order, the special officer E Amulya was placed under suspension for failing to follow the menu prescribed by the Education department. She was found to be showing negligence in providing breakfast, lunch and dinner as suggested by the department.

Worms and stones were found in the rice and students were not given snacks and fruits. Following this, the students submitted a written complaint with the officials concerned leveling many allegations against the special officer.

The Nennal Mandal Educational Officer carried out an inquiry into the allegations and submitted a report. Accordingly, the action was taken. Meanwhile, Rampalli Padmaja, a Telugu teacher of the institution, was posted as in-charge of the school.