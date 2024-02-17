Mancherial: ‘Prerana’ initiative launched to enhance pass percentage

Addressing the students, Mancherial Additional Collector Rahul advised the pupils not to undergo stress and fear of failure while appearing for final examinations of Grade X

Additional Collector Rahul dines with students after launching Prerana programme in Luxettipet on Saturday.

Mancherial: Additional Collector (Local bodies) B Rahul told students to display outstanding performance in results of Class X by shunning fear of failure. He along with District Educational Officer S Yadaiah formally inaugurated Prerana, a special initiative aimed at improving pass percentage of Class X students at a programme held in Luxettipet on Saturday. The initiative was conceived by Rahul.

Addressing the students, Rahul advised the pupils not to undergo stress and fear of failure while appearing for final examinations of Grade X. Similar awareness programmes would be held in every mandal to allay apprehensions of the students by roping in experts and psychologists, helping them fare well in the examinations.

Rahul and Yadaiah then interacted with the students and clarified their doubts.

Noted psychologist Mahipal, Luxettipet Government Degree College principal Ganganna, Mancherial Divisional Level Panchayat Officer Dharma Rani, municipal commissioner K Rajashekhar and other officials were present.