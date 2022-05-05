Mancherial: RMPs, ambulance operators told to serve poor

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:29 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

In-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan speaks at a meeting with the RMPs and operators held in Mancherial on Thursday.

Mancherial: In-charge DCP Akhil Mahajan advised Rural Medical Practitioners (RMP) and operators of private ambulance services to serve the poor and the public by charging reasonable prices. He was speaking at a meeting with the RMPs and operators held here on Thursday.

Akhil said that police were receiving many complaints alleging that certain operators were fleecing the public. He stated that some private hospitals were offering commissions to the operators and RMPs for diverting patients to their hospitals. He told the operators and practitioners to extend their support to the needy by not charging hefty prices.

He instructed the doctors to display charts of prices of medical services in hospitals. He warned that action would be initiated against those nursing homes that flout rules and operators for fleecing patients. He told the ambulance operators to charge rates fixed during Covid-19 pandemic.

The DCP further stated that a task force team would be formed to check overpricing and other illegal practices. He advised the public to report grievances relating to private ambulances and hospitals by dialing 83416 25367.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Subbarayudu, Road Transport Officer L Kishtaiah, District Headquarters Hospital medical superintendent Dr Aravind, Mancherial ACP Thirupati Reddy, Inspector B Narayana Naik and many others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .