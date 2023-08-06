Mancherial: Sriharsha Junior College alumni has reunion

The former students recalled their experiences while pursuing intermediate in the college two decades ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Mancherial: Alumni of Sri Harsha Junior College from 2003-05 batch had a reunion here on Saturday.

Palle Bhumesh, correspondent of Sriharsha educational institutions was the chief guest. The former students recalled their experiences while pursuing intermediate in the college two decades ago.

They said that the quality education offered by the college helped them in finding good jobs and settling in life. Dressed in their best, they danced to songs and dined together at the end of the event. They thanked the management of the institution for moulding their careers.

Bhumesh said that the institution was striving for providing quality education and ensuring a bright future for students. He and teachers were felicitated by the alumni, as part of the reunion.