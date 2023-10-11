Mancherial student bags INSPIRE award

Published Date - 06:15 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

The grain protector from rain and animals developed by J Mani Prasad of a school at Annaram village in Kotapalli mandal was among the best 60 models displayed at the exhibition

Mancherial: A student of a government school in the district bagged an award for developing an innovative model, grain protector from rain and animals, at the 10th national level exhibition held in New Delhi from October 9 to 11.

The grain protector from rain and animals developed by J Mani Prasad of a school at Annaram village in Kotapalli mandal was among the best 60 models displayed at the exhibition. The event was organised as part of ‘Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) Awards -MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge), being executed by DST with National Innovation Foundation – India (NIF).

Prasad and his guide teacher S Surender received the INSPIRE award from union science and technology minister Dr Jithendra Singh and the department of science and technology (DST) secretary Dr Abhay Karandikar.

District Educational Officer S Yadaiah and District Science congratulated Prasad and Surender for winning the award and bringing recognition to the district. He advised other students to draw inspiration from Prasad.

Prasad along with K Kusheendra Varma of Luxettipet, who created a drainage and road cleaner, were chosen for the exhibition.

Maniprasad said that the protector could avoid grains from getting drenched by spreading cover and raising an alarm when farm animals try to consume the grains. He stated that it was an affordable gadget and farmers could easily install it at their farms and paddy procurement centres. It runs on a 12 voltage battery and solar energy as well.