Mancherial youngster transforms self through yoga

The son of a government teacher, Yathipathi Sai Krishna, a youngster from Mancherial town, is a living testimony to the power of yoga.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 05:42 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Yathipathi Sai Krishna teaches yoga to learners at Atmantan Wellness Centre in Pune of Maharashtra

Mancherial: Yathipathi Sai Krishna, a youngster from Mancherial town, is a living testimony to the power of yoga.

Sai Krishna was forced to drop out from engineering after being diagnosed with a brain-related illness and various health complications 10 years ago. He was once admitted to the government Hospital for Mental Care and Institute of Mental Health at Erragadda in Hyderabad. He, however, is currently working as a full time yoga instructor at a popular wellness centre in Pune. His transformation can be attributed to yoga.

The son of a government teacher, Sai was diagnosed with cerebral encephalitis characterized by inflammation of the brain caused by infection when he was an Intermediate student. He had migraine, severe nasal sinusitis, low immunity, nasal bleeding and hemiplegia. He was also diagnosed with depression. He was reeling under a physical and mental health crisis and was under medication for a long time.

“I could get rid of all health problems with the help of one and only yoga. I learned it at Sri Bhagavadgeeta Adhyayana Mandali in Mancherial under the tutelage of Dr G Krishna Reddy from 2013 to 2018. Since then, I have been practising yoga every day,” Sai Krishna told ‘Telangana Today.’

After realizing the health benefits of yoga, Sai Krishna developed a passion for yoga, one of the six Indian philosophies of Hinduism. He earned MSC Yoga Science from prestigious Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana in Bengaluru based and pursued many other courses in yoga offered by Yogpeeth in Haridwar and Annamalai University of Tamil Nadu.

Sai Krishna was selected as a yoga instructor at Atmantan Wellness Centre in Pune and was offered a handsome salary in April of 2022. He competed with many applicants from several parts of the country and bagged the job at the centre, a 44 acre luxury integrated wellness resort in the country. He was also currently pursuing a postgraduate course in yoga in distance mode and was planning to earn a PhD in yoga in future.

“Sai Krishna was struggling with different physical and mental illnesses when he visited SBAM way back in 2013. He was aggressive and used to sleep and eat more than normal. But he showed great dedication in learning yoga. He is a living example as to how yoga is beneficial to humans. He stands as a role model to practitioners of yoga,” Dr. Krishna Reddy said.