Manepally Jewellers launches new showroom

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:16 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

The brand also announced the launch of its jewellery collection – 'Avika' and 'Utsav'.

Hyderabad: Manepally Jewellers launched the largest store for wedding and bridal jewellery of Manepally Jewellers at Punjagutta X Rds.

The massive showroom at Punjagutta was launched by Smt and Sri Manepally Rama Rao – CMD Manepally Jewellers. Actor and brand ambassador of Manepally Jewellers Mehreen Kaur also graced the grand launch.

The new showroom will present the wedding and bridal jewellery, various sections of diamond jewellery, lightweight gold jewellery, traditional jewellery, silver section and lot more.

Speaking on the occasion, Manepally Murli Krishna and Manepally Gopi Krishna – directors, Manepally Jewellers said, “We will be adding two more showrooms of Manepally Jewellers very soon. The showrooms will come up at Chandanagar and Suchitra Circle.” The directors further thanked their customers for their trust in the brand which made them achieve great milestones.