Manhole deaths: Rs 15 lakh aid for kin of victims

The assistance includes Rs 10 lakh provided by GHMC and another Rs 5 lakh from the contractor who deployed the workers

Hyderabad: Financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh each has been extended to families of two workers, one of whom died while cleaning a sewerage line and another went missing in LB Nagar on Tuesday night.

The cheques were handed to the workers’ families by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi, Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL) chairman and LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy and Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy here, on Saturday. The assistance of Rs 15 lakh includes Rs 10 lakh provided by the GHMC and another Rs 5 lakh from the contractor who deployed the workers.

Meanwhile, the search operations for Ananthaiah have been intensified and area around the manhole and sewerage pipelines excavated. Boats, drones and GHMC’s Disaster Response Force have also been deployed to search for the missing worker.

Earlier, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar instructed GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to take action against six officials post the incident. Following the orders, three officials were suspended, an Executive Engineer transferred to Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, and a Deputy Engineer was transferred to Jagtial Municipality, while a show cause notice was issued against one Superintendent Engineer.

Meanwhile, the Mayor along with the MRDCL Chairman and Deputy Mayor on Saturday visited the excavated places in Padmavati Colony in LB Nagar Zone. The land near manholes and sewerage pipelines were excavated as a part of a search operation that started on Wednesday to find Ananthaiah.

