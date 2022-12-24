Manish, Rithwik star for Imperial at HCA A3 division league

Manish and A Rithwik slammed centuries as their side Imperial downed ML Jaisimha by 197 runs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Manish and Rithwik

Hyderabad: Manish (112 not out) and A Rithwik (109 not out) slammed centuries as their side Imperial downed ML Jaisimha by 197 runs in the HCA A3 division one-day league championship in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Brief Scores: Safilguda 156 in 38.4 overs (Hussain 4/35, M Akshith 3/17) lost to Gunrock 159/4 in 32.5 overs (Hussain 86); Imperial 332/5 in 40 overs (A Rithwik 109no, Manish 112no) bt ML Jaisimha 135 in 31.3 overs (Vineeth 59; Venkat Apparao 3/18); Vijaynagar 135 in 35 overs (Rangaswamy 3/23, Vedanth 3/19, Ajay Suri 3/36) lost to Southend Raymonds 136/5 in 35 overs; Navjeevan Friends 107 in 46.3 overs lost to Team Kun 112/2 in 16 overs (Rajveer Thapar 56); Walkertown 195/7 in 30 overs (Fareed Baba 77no; Smaran Vishwas 3/36) bt Royal 170/10 in 30 overs (Lokesh 58; Anvesh 3/16).

