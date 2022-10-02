MANUU to host seminar on ‘Gandhi’ on October 3

Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: The School of Education and Training, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is organising a lecture on the theme ‘Gandhi: With Time and Beyond the Time’ on Monday at 11 am.

Prof. Ambika Datta Sharma, Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr. Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, Sagar, MP will deliver the lecture and Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU will preside over. The programme will be webcast live on IMC-MANUU YouTube channel https://youtu.be/WJbf6RPL4Dk.

